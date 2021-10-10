Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday, with the Saudi Index outperforming the region amid rising oil prices.
Oil rose on Friday, gaining about 4% on the week as a global energy crunch boosted US prices to their highest in almost seven years, with big power users struggling to meet demand.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 3.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and 1.3% gain in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Indutries.
In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) rising 1%, while its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding advanced 1.4%.
IHC has agreed to buy a 41% stake in Nassar Al Refaee Trading Company, a fruit and vegetable import-export business, in a 166 million dirhams ($45.20 million) deal, Reuters reported a company source as saying.
Dubai's main share index fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.
Average residential property prices in Dubai rose 4.4% in the 12 months to August, the highest annual growth since February 2015, real estate investment firm CBRE Group said on Thursday.
Even before the pandemic, the long-term economic trend in the United Arab Emirates had been sluggish since the 2014-2015 oil price crash.
Supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments for years in a market where most of the population are foreigners, many of whom left during the pandemic.
The Qatari benchmark added 0.2%, supported by a 1% increase in Commercial Bank and a 1.8% rise in Mesaieed Petrochemical.
