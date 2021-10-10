ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters 10 Oct 2021

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday, with the Saudi Index outperforming the region amid rising oil prices.

Oil rose on Friday, gaining about 4% on the week as a global energy crunch boosted US prices to their highest in almost seven years, with big power users struggling to meet demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 3.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and 1.3% gain in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Indutries.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) rising 1%, while its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding advanced 1.4%.

IHC has agreed to buy a 41% stake in Nassar Al Refaee Trading Company, a fruit and vegetable import-export business, in a 166 million dirhams ($45.20 million) deal, Reuters reported a company source as saying.

Dubai's main share index fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Average residential property prices in Dubai rose 4.4% in the 12 months to August, the highest annual growth since February 2015, real estate investment firm CBRE Group said on Thursday.

Even before the pandemic, the long-term economic trend in the United Arab Emirates had been sluggish since the 2014-2015 oil price crash.

Supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments for years in a market where most of the population are foreigners, many of whom left during the pandemic.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.2%, supported by a 1% increase in Commercial Bank and a 1.8% rise in Mesaieed Petrochemical.

Gulf stock Gulf Abu Dhabi Al Rajhi Bank Emaar Properties Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Dr Abdul Qadeer to be buried with state honours: Sheikh Rashid

New LNG terminals to be based on B2B model: minister

Security beefed up in Pakistan after terror attacks in Afghanistan

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

ICC adopts wait-and-watch approach on Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central Russia

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Read more stories