ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Winter power incentive package may fall flat: BR survey

Wasim Iqbal 10 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: A four-month incentive package on incremental power consumption in winter to discourage the use of gas may not bring the desired result for the federal government, an anecdotal survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed.

The government is considering boosting consumption of surplus power and conserve the utilisation of scarce indigenous gas in the winter season and the Ministry of Energy is seeking National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)'s approval in this regard. The government has yet to announce its seasonal gas plan for the winter.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Islamabad Traders Action Committee President Ajmal Baloch said that the government would not be able to curtail gas usage as the consumers are unlikely to procure appliances to avail the incentive on incremental use of power tariff. "Why should I purchase an electric stove worth Rs 20,000 to bring down my energy bill when the difference in the per unit use of electricity and gas would be no more than between Rs5 to 10 per unit," he said.

A representative of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Muhammad Habib said those who had installed gas geyser are unlikely to buy expensive electric water heaters only for the winter.

He further maintained that the price of electric heating appliances would further increase with the announcement of the power tariff incentives.

Waheed Ahmed, an electronic store owner, said gas appliances are generally much more efficient than electric appliances. Giving an example of a stove, he said, an electric range uses three-time as much energy as a natural gas burner to produce and deliver the same heat.

Winter gas shortages likely to continue for a couple of years: Maniar

A Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan states that 61 percent Pakistanis do not use any heating system during winters; 20 percent use gas heaters, 10 percent electricity heaters and 6 percent kerosene oil/ wood/coal.

Package on incremental consumption for electricity consumers includes domestic, commercial and general services to encourage the maximum use of electric power for heating purposes to minimise the capacity charges payable on Independent Power Producers.

The power sector is the largest consumer of natural gas at 37 percent, followed by domestic consumers (20 percent) and industry (19 percent). Overall annual gas consumption in the country is growing at around 6 percent per annum, according to the State of the Regulated Petroleum Industry' Report 2020.

Two gas utilities -Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) find it difficult to meet gas demands of their consumers in the winter season especially in peak months starting from December to February every year. And furthermore are compelled to provide expensive imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to their consumers at highly subsidised rates. Resultantly, the gas sector circular debt has been increasing rapidly because of rising LNG prices in the international market.

Sources said that SNGPL network will face around 370 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) shortfall while the SSGCL network will face approximately 250 mmcfd shortfall during the coming winter season.

With a summary for increase in price of natural gas by up to 35 per cent, Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) and federal cabinet has approved a flat tariff of Rs12.96 per unit for electricity consumers across the country on additional consumption for four winter months in an effort to promote use of electrical appliances for heating room and water. However Nepra approval is still awaited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GAS natural gas nepra Federal Government energy ministry of energy BR survey

Comments

Comments are closed.

Winter power incentive package may fall flat: BR survey

IMF has asked govt to impose Rs225bn taxes: Sherry

Pakistan says finalising details of PSGP project with Russia

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

Sindh govt allows 100% attendance in schools from October 11

World should send pledged aid to Afghans: UNHCR

Shehbaz calls for transparent elections to restore 'prosperous Pakistan'

President Alvi arrives in UAE to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Spurred by latest investment, Pakistan's textile sector eyes $21bn exports in FY22

Afghan acting FM asks US to lift ban on central bank reserves

Read more stories