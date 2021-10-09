ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit, posts 10pc weekly jump

Reuters 09 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Friday to hit a record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit ($1,197.32) a tonne, setting the contract for a 10.2% weekly surge tracking Dalian prices, helped by tight supply outlook.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 117 ringgit, or 2.41%, to 4,966 ringgit ($1,189.18) a tonne, rising for a third consecutive week.

The contract is adjusting to rival oil prices on the Dalian exchange, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Dalian exchange reopened trading after a week-long holiday in China. Its most-active soyoil contract jumped 4.7%, while its palm oil contract surged 7.2%.

Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose, and were on track for nearly 5% gains this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the US government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Indonesia's August exports of palm oil, including refined products such as oleochemicals, rose 59% year on year to 4.27 million tonnes, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed.

Palm Oil Oil prices soyoil palm oil export

Comments

Comments are closed.

Palm hits record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit, posts 10pc weekly jump

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Tata regains control of troubled Air India

SPI up 1.21pc WoW

Pakistan for ties anchored in economic cooperation, US official told

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

Acquisition of extra land for Dadhocha Dam: Govt has provided Rs1.17bn, Punjab AAG tells SC

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed meets PM

Read more stories