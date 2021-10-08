ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
European stocks steadier before US jobs data

AFP Updated 08 Oct 2021

LONDON: European stock markets were steadier at the open Friday following strong gains the previous session, as traders awaited key US jobs data. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,098.49 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX traded flat at 15,245.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,609.88.

Europe's main indices had risen between one and two percent on Thursday as the United States temporarily resolved a political logjam that had raised the risk of a catastrophic US government default.

European stocks rally as US set to avoid debt default

Attention has turned to the US jobs figures due out later Friday.

"This economic reading commands the most attention among investors and traders as the... data not only sets the trading tone for today but it also influences it for the rest of the month," noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

"As always, the Fed will watch this data very closely, and it is highly likely to influence their monetary policy."

The Federal Reserve is shortly expected to announce when it plans to begin withdrawing its huge financial support measures put in place at the start of the pandemic.

