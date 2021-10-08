ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK bank NatWest pleads guilty in landmark laundering case

AFP 08 Oct 2021

LONDON: British bank NatWest on Thursday pleaded guilty to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly $500 million and could now face a similar fine. The plea followed the first criminal prosecution of a financial institution under UK anti-money laundering laws.

The lender admitted three counts of failing to properly monitor the cash which was deposited in a customer's account between 2013 and 2016.

The Financial Conduct Authority regulator said NatWest had failed to adhere to anti-money laundering legislation in relation to an account held by jeweller Fowler Oldfield Ltd in Bradford, northern England.

The century-old jewellery firm was shut down following a police raid in 2016.

FCA prosecutor Clare Montgomery QC told Westminster magistrates court in central London that Fowler Oldfield's annual turnover was far higher than expected.

"The turnover of Fowler Oldfield was predicted to be £15 million per annum," Montgomery told the court.

"It was agreed that the bank would not handle cash deposits.

"However, it deposited £365 million ($496 million, 429 million euros), with around £264 million in cash." At once stage, Fowler Oldfield deposited up to £1.8 million per day, she added.

The lender, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland, could now face a fine of up to £340 million, according to media reports.

NatWest Chief Executive Alison Rose expressed "deep regret" over its conduct, adding the group has since ramped up its efforts to combat crime.

"We deeply regret that NatWest failed to adequately monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our customers between 2012 and 2016," Rose said.

"In the years since this case, we have invested significant resources and continue to enhance our efforts to effectively combat financial crime."

NatWest anti money laundering laws UK bank landmark laundering case

Comments

Comments are closed.

UK bank NatWest pleads guilty in landmark laundering case

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories