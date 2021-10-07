ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies but hinges on US jobs data test for Fed

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

Gold steadied on Thursday, buoyed by a slight dip in the dollar, but held a tight range as investors steered clear of big bets before US jobs data that could give the Federal Reserve more fuel to wind down economic support measures.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,762.20 per ounce by 1145 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,763.40.

The dollar eased, but traded near a one-year high, buoyed by lingering inflation concerns and expectations the Fed would have to act sooner to normalise policy.

While gold is traditionally considered an inflation hedge, a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"There are some hiccups related to supply chain and energy markets, but this is not something that will derail the global economy. Hence, there are no real reasons for investors to seek gold as a safe haven," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

However, given the "record high" number of open job positions in the United States, a "positive surprise on the non-farm payrolls should be adjustable for the gold market without causing a major sell-off", Menke said, adding prices are likely to be volatile.

Gold eases, but holds above $1,750 as US jobs data looms

A strong showing of private jobs in September ahead of Friday's employment numbers encouraged bets that the Fed could start tapering soon.

Gold market participants seem to be currently "buying on the dips", Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, translating into increased opportunity costs of holding non-yielding bullion.

"We'll need to see gold prices break above major resistance levels before we have a better idea if gold is about to end its short-term bearish trend," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.8% to $22.76 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $985.10 and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,910.94.

Gold Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steadies but hinges on US jobs data test for Fed

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

NCOC allows resumption of normal classes across all educational institutes

Under pressure Watmore steps down as ECB chairman

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Read more stories