ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rising coal prices spelling trouble for local cement sector: report

Ali Ahmed 07 Oct 2021

Rising commodity prices in international markets especially coal have raised concerns for the local cement sector, which now struggles to raise prices amid pressure on the sector's margins, stated a report on Thursday.

“Increase in prices of energy commodities have grappled the whole world and are inflicting serious damage to margins of local producers particularly when authorities have raised concerns over increase in cement prices,” said AKD Trade in its report released on Thursday.

Local cement dispatches declined by 12.17% in September 2021 with the total recorded at 4.589 million tons against 5.225 million tons during the same month last year.

On the other hand, exports suffered a massive decline of 49.45% as the volumes reduced from 1.131 million tons in September 2020 to 0.572 million tons in September 2021.

Cement despatches drop by 12.17pc in Sept

Pressure on the cement sector comes as Richards Bay coal prices currently hover at an all-time high of $219.6/ton. The FYTD average now stands at $139.3/ton while an effective average of coal prices for FY21 stood at $70.35/ton, said the report.

“To pass-on this increase in cost, local manufacturers need to increase prices by Rs120-30/bag, however, so far, prices have only been increased by Rs60-70/bag which will result in pressure on margins in 2QFY22,” said the report.

Cement: trouble brewing

The report expressed optimism that recent developments coming from Russia that has hinted at increasing gas supply to Europe, which, in case it happens, can result in significant ease off in coal prices.

“Even though demand for 1QFY22 remained lower than our estimates, we expect demand to pick up as overall macro environment settles down and clarity emerges on commodity prices and exchange rate,” it said.

The report, however, expressed concern over the ability of local players to pass on the price-increase. “In case local players fail to pass on the increase in cost, we do not rule out the possibility of highly leveraged players reporting losses for 3QFY22.”

The report pointed that the cement sector is expected to remain under pressure, but it is a "good opportunity to accumulate in our opinion where once coal prices ease off, with the other fundamentals intact, the sector will be poised for significant returns”.

Pakistan Cement coal prices APCMA cement sale

Comments

1000 characters

Rising coal prices spelling trouble for local cement sector: report

UN rights body agrees to establish investigator on Afghanistan

New Zealand want to reschedule Pakistan tour: Ramiz

Cash airlifts planned to bypass Taliban and help Afghans

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

Read more stories