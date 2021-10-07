ANL 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.25%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
ASL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.48%)
FFBL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
FNEL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
GGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.8%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.83%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.52 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.54%)
NETSOL 126.45 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.2%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
PAEL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.41%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
PTC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.16%)
TELE 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TRG 159.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.28%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.64%)
WTL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.49%)
BR100 4,683 Increased By ▲ 59.49 (1.29%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By ▲ 459.06 (2.09%)
KSE100 44,760 Increased By ▲ 387.01 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,600 Increased By ▲ 136.7 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Widow of slain Haitian president gives testimony

AFP 07 Oct 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: The widow of slain Haitian president Jovenel Moise gave witness testimony Wednesday to a magistrate investigating the July assassination of her husband, an attack in which she herself was seriously wounded.

Former Haitian first lady Martine Moise, wearing a black dress, arrived with a large entourage of police and heavily armed foreign bodyguards at the prosecutors' office in the capital Port-au-Prince, where she spoke for several hours with investigating judge Garry Orelien.

Several dozen supporters of the former head of state gathered in front of the building to show support. "I answered all the questions that were put to me," Moise said after her hearing.

"Everyone says that in our country, you can't get justice. Even if I am told that, this is where I must start to seek justice," she added, addressing the few journalists who had managed to enter the building.

She said she was prepared to respond to any further requests for hearings. "Whatever the case, I'm ready. I have nothing to be ashamed of," she said.

Afterward, her bodyguards ushered her into one of several vehicles which immediately left an area of the city center that has been dominated by crime gangs for several months.

Seriously wounded by gunshots, the former first lady was evacuated to the United States within hours of the July 7 attack by armed commandos at the presidential residence.

She had briefly returned to Haiti to attend her husband's July 23 funeral in Cap-Haitien, the country's second largest city, before returning to Florida to undergo several more operations.

She came back to Haiti on Friday evening, spending a few hours on Monday in the southwest of the country, which had been devastated on August 14 by an earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people.

Three months after the assassination, doubts remain over who ordered the attack, during which not a single police officer guarding the president was injured.

Four senior Haitian law enforcement officials have been detained and a total of 44 people, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Jovenel Moise

Comments

1000 characters

Widow of slain Haitian president gives testimony

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories