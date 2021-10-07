ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Zulfiqar Ahmad 07 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appeared to have bailed Prime Minister Imran Khan out from the hectic exercise of engaging with Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, for the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) top boss.

Now, the power to appoint NAB chief will be exercised by none other than the president himself under the National Accountability Bureau Amendment Ordinance (NAO) 2021, which he promulgated on Wednesday.

As per the ordinance, former Justice Iqbal will remain in his seat till the appointment of the new chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog.

It says the current NAB chairman will have all the powers till the appointment of a new one, adding that Iqbal can also be chosen as a candidate for the new NAB chief slot.

The ordinance has stated that the president will appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Appointment/reappointment of NAB chief: Opposition to act in accordance with constitution: Shehbaz

“If there is no unanimous decision on the appointment of new NAB chairman, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee,” it added.

It has said that the NAB chairman can be removed from office under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The new ordinance has stated that the NAB chairman will have the power to make arrests, while complaints against the NAB chairman will be heard by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). According to the ordinance, the term of NAB chairman’s office will be of four years, while on completion of the said period, the incumbent NAB chief can be re-appointed for four more years.

The ordinance stated the procedure in place for the removal of the Supreme Court judges will be adopted for the removal of the NAB chairman as well.

It has said the NAB chairman can send his/her resignation to the president.

Under the new ordinance, the president has the authority to establish as many accountability courts in the country as he deems fit.

The ordinance has stated that the president will appoint judges of accountability courts for a period of three years in consultation with the concerned chief justices of the high courts.

Under the new ordinance, all offences will be non-bailable and only the accountability courts will have the power to grant bails or release the accused.

NAB chief’s appointment without consultation with Shehbaz ‘illegal’: Marriyum

It has said that the chairman will file a reference in consultation with the NAB prosecutor general, while the reference can be filed in any accountability court across the country and the court will be allowed to use technology to record evidence.

According to the ordinance, the NAB law will not apply to federal, provincial and local taxation matters, and the decisions of the federal and provincial cabinets, committees and sub-committees will not fall under the purview of the NAB.

The ordinance has stated that decisions of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), National Economic Council (NEC), National Finance Commission (NFC), Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Central Development Working Party Meeting (CDWP), Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) will also be outside the jurisdiction of the NAB.

It has further stated that public or government projects regarding irregularities of rules will also be outside the domain of the NAB.

The amendment has also allowed additional sessions judges to be elevated as the accountability court judges, while the trial court will be responsible for granting bail to the suspect as per the NAB ordinance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly NAB Shehbaz Sharif Dr Arif Alvi Imran Khan PDWP ECNEC

Comments

1000 characters

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories