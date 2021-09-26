NAB chief’s appointment without consultation with Shehbaz ‘illegal’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says appointment of Chairman NAB would be “illegal and unconstitutional” without meaningful consultation with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, Marriyum said this meaningful consultation is not optional depending upon the whims and fancies of Imran Khan but is a constitutional and legal obligation. She said Chaudhry’s “lack of Information” about this issue and virtually every government matter was pitiable.

“The truth is that Imran is petrified, insecure and obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif.

The truth is that Shehbaz is the Opposition Leader.

The truth is that Imran cooked up fake cases against Shehbaz. The truth is that Imran tried forcing former DG FIA to file fake cars against PML-N leaders.

The truth is that Imran is an absconder in many cases from corruption to abuse of power, to embezzlement and 10 billion worth of defamation”, Marriyum said.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021