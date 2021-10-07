ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

There’s ‘nothing hidden’ about CPEC loans, insists Umar

Abdul Rasheed Azad 07 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said there is nothing secret in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the government of Pakistan has even shared the information with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Umar said that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed government in 2018 and went to the IMF, the global lender also asked for information about the projects under the CPEC, which were provided to them by the government of Pakistan.

While acknowledging that Pakistan had a debt servicing and debt sustainability challenge, he stressed Pakistan did not have a “China debt” problem pertaining to loan financing from the CPEC projects.

The minister said the information was shared “before as well” and that it was being repeated due to the report being highlighted in the media. “Debt to China is only 10 percent of Pakistan’s general debt.”

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

On the concern regarding Pakistan’s debt reaching a “dangerous level”, he said Chinese debt comprised only 10 percent of the country’s general debt including domestic and foreign and 26 percent of its external debt.

He said that 74 percent of Pakistan’s loans were received from rest of the world mostly from the Western world and multilateral agencies. He said Pakistan’s debt sustainability challenges were not due to Chinese loans but the country’s own internal issues.

He said the government of Pakistan gives sovereign guarantee to all the foreign-funded projects and all the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), whether they were from China, the US or any other country.

Umar was responding to a recent report by a US-based international development research lab, AidData that was critical of the CPEC.

Joint working group to discuss 4 CPEC projects

He recalled that the report had raised four main issues about the CPEC: lack of transparency, imposition of secret loans on Pakistan, loans being expensive, and Pakistan’s debt rising to a dangerous level because of the CPEC.

He further said information on the CPEC projects had been shared a number of times and that the Senate and the National Assembly committees had even had their queries answered. “Parliamentary oversight is present,” he said.

Umar said that data on energy and power projects was available with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and that the government had provided information about the CPEC to the IMF at the start of its programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Asad Umar CPEC PTI govt Khalid Mansoor

Comments

1000 characters

There’s ‘nothing hidden’ about CPEC loans, insists Umar

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

US watchdog to look into allegations Ghani took money from country

Wendy Sherman arrives today

Gilani not allowed to leave country

After Pandora Papers, EU says it plans new rules against tax avoidance

Austria ruling party raided over media corruption claims

Rs39bn collected, 1.86m returns filed till Sept 30th

Read more stories