CM approves recruitment of 4930 jail wardens

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing a meeting, reviewed different aspects of the prisons package and the pace of jails reforms in the province and directed to introduce feasible amendments in the Punjab Probation and Parole Act.

The CM directed that the budgetary requirement be ensured for healthy meals to captives. Similarly, expedient recommendations be compiled to get rid of the menace of torture and inhuman treatment. The cable networking be completed early so that the inmates could watch PTV News, PTV Home and other entertainments channels.

The meeting was told that recruitment of 1037 jail staff has been started. The CM has given in-principle approval to recruit 4930 wardens and also instructed to fill vacant posts of doctors and paramedics for different jails. It has also been decided in principle to improve the service structure of jails staff.

The CM was informed that the inmates could lodge their grievances during calls by pressing the code. Action has been initiated on 489 accusations and 705 inquiries have been held over unlawful acts gleaned through video monitoring of jails. Similarly, PMIS has been enforced in 21 jails while the same would be introduced in 22 other prisons.

Moreover, the CM while presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday, to review the board of revenue reforms said the total number of ‘dehi markaz maal’ would be increased to 8000 during the current financial year to improve public access to their revenue records. At present, its total number is 1052 in Punjab.

SMBR briefed the CM that number of pending cases has shrunk to 43000 due to the online revenue case management system. Meanwhile, 1.8 million khasra girdawari have been digitized.

The CM directed to further extend the scope of digital land record service adding that issuance of inheritance certificates from dehi markaz maal would be arranged soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

