Khawar made Punjab govt spokesman as Chohan relieved

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appointed Special Assistant to CM for Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar as spokesperson for the Punjab government, relieving provincial minister Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan of the charge.

Hassan Khawar will now hold the position of official spokesperson of the Punjab government along with managing the post of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Special Initiatives, sources said.

Hasaan Khawar in his interaction with media persons said the importance of journalism was an undeniable fact because positive journalism gives an opportunity for better decision-making to resolve social and administrative problems.

He said identification of social problems and proposals for their solutions would always be welcomed and at the same time it was also the responsibility of the media to highlight the government’s efforts and initiatives aimed at the welfare of the public. He said his doors are always open for the media persons and they could contact him anytime for getting the government’s stance about any issue.

