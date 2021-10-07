ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
PCMEA seeks removal of high customs duties

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Wednesday demanded that government...
Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Wednesday demanded that government should remove high rates of customs duties and transportation expenses on industry which are hitting the carpet industry hard.

LCCI Executive Committee Member Mian Attiq Rehman who was leading the delegation briefed the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice-President Haris Ateeq regarding the problems faced by the industry.

Member of delegation Maj Akhtar Nazir (retd) said that export orders of carpet industry have been dropped due to various reasons. He mentioned that Pakistani exporters provide raw material to the Afghan Weavers. They produce carpets and send back to Pakistan. He said that during transportation Pakistani exporters face various hurdles which should be removed.

The delegation members informed the LCCI office-bearers that India and Afghanistan have subsidized their carpet sector but not Pakistan due to which, the exporters of Pakistan are uncompetitive in the international market.

They urged the government to establish an effective banking system with Afghanistan to ensure smooth trade. They said that due to Covid-19, freight and shipping charges have been increased by two to four times. They added that Pakistani carpet exporters are paying USD 10 to 12 per meter on the export of carpets to Europe while Afghan carpet exporters are paying just USD 0.5 per meter on the export to same destination.

