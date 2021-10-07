TCP intervention in cotton market: PCGA hails approval by govt

MULTAN: Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Suhail Mahmood Haral has lauded the government for allowing Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to intervene in the cotton market as second buyer in case of price fall to ensure stability.

It would go in favour of farmers and ginners by reducing the impact of single-buyer-cotton-market that had bothered the farmers and the ginners for years.

Haral expressed these views in a meeting with TCP Executive director finance Syed Shakeel Ahmad and general manager cotton Sher Muhammad Meher at PCGA House where secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and other officials were also in attendance.

TCP officials discussed important relevant matters with the PCGA office bearers after the approval of TCP intervention by the government as second buyer including procurement, cotton standards, payments and others in the meeting held here the other day, PCGA spokesman said.