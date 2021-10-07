ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Body formed to probe bank fire incident

Press Release 07 Oct 2021

FAISALABAD: A committee was formed to assess the damage caused by the fire in the main branch of Habib Bank Limited here yesterday. After investigating the whole matter, it will submit a report and present all the facts to the media. District Administration has constituted a six-member committee to find out the real cause of incident of fire took place at main branch HBL. Assistant Commissioner City would be convenor of the committee while Chief Engineer (Operations) FESCO, DEO Rescue 1122, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Sadar, Chief Instructor Civil Defense would be the member of Committee.

