ANL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.29%)
FCCL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.2%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FNEL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
GGGL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.48%)
GGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.01%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.18%)
KAPCO 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.11%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.95%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.87%)
PIBTL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.19%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.38%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.83%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.52%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,629 Decreased By ▼ -53.98 (-1.15%)
BR30 21,986 Decreased By ▼ -381.78 (-1.71%)
KSE100 44,344 Decreased By ▼ -322.25 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -85.7 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mooted US expulsion of Russian diplomats would mean US embassy closure, says Moscow

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: A Congressional proposal to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States would lead to the closure of US diplomatic facilities in Russia if implemented, Russia's foreign ministry has said.

US Democratic and Republican senators urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to expel Russian diplomats if Moscow did not issue more visas for Americans to represent Washington in Russia.

"Those proposing such steps are apparently pushing for the closure of US foreign institutions in Russia," Russia's foreign ministry said, the Interfax news agency reported.

"They must understand that the blame for this will lie with them," the ministry said late on Tuesday.

It said that Moscow did not have that number of diplomats in Washington and that the proposal appeared to include diplomatic staff at Russia's mission at the United Nations.

The US proposal by the leaders of the Senate foreign relations and intelligence committees would mark an escalation in long-running tensions between Moscow and Washington over the number of diplomats they have in one another's countries.

Russia in August banned the US embassy in Moscow from retaining, hiring or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except for guards, forcing the mission to let go 182 employees and dozens of contractors, the State Department said.

USA Joe Biden Washington State Department Russian diplomats

Comments

1000 characters

Mooted US expulsion of Russian diplomats would mean US embassy closure, says Moscow

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Peshawar Corps Commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories