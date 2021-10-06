ANL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.29%)
FCCL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.2%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FNEL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
GGGL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.48%)
GGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.01%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.18%)
KAPCO 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.11%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.95%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.87%)
PIBTL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.19%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.38%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.83%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.52%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By ▼ -57.22 (-1.22%)
BR30 21,992 Decreased By ▼ -375.14 (-1.68%)
KSE100 44,335 Decreased By ▼ -331.68 (-0.74%)
KSE30 17,448 Decreased By ▼ -95.41 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

BRUSSELS: Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals.

The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

It will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a four-month long investigation.

Nvidia has said it would maintain Arm as a neutral technology supplier as it aims to allay concerns from customers such as Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and Marvell are supporters of the deal.

Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is a major player in global semiconductors. Its designs power nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices.

European Commission nvidia British chip designer Arm

Comments

1000 characters

Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Peshawar Corps Commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories