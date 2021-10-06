ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.94%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
TELE 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.76%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -20.85 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,148 Decreased By ▼ -219.34 (-0.98%)
KSE100 44,522 Decreased By ▼ -144.79 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,533 Decreased By ▼ -9.67 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India withdraw hockey teams from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

MUMBAI: India has withdrawn its hockey teams from next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and a short turnaround before the Asian Games in China, a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 8, with the Asian Games in Hangzhou starting on Sept. 10.

In a letter addressed to Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra, and reviewed by Reuters, the hockey federation said the Asian Games were the priority.

"With reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have observed over the last 18 months that England has been the worst affected country in Europe," Hockey India chief Gyanendro Ningombam wrote.

India win hockey bronze after dramatic victory over Germany

"... the Asian games is the continental qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and keeping the priority of the Asian Games in mind, Hockey India cannot risk any members of the Indian teams contracting COVID-19 during the Commonwealth Games."

Ningombam said the quarantine measures for Indians arriving in Britain, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, were "very unfortunate" and would affect athletes' performance.

The decision came a day after England, citing "a number of COVID-related concerns", withdrew from the men's hockey Junior World Cup, which will be held in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar from Nov. 24-Dec. 5.

Batra, who is also the chief of the global hockey governing body (FIH), said the decision to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games was "final".

"It's the federation's decision that they are prioritising the Asian Games. I can't force anyone to reconsider," Batra told Reuters on Wednesday.

India and Britain have also been involved in a row over quarantine measures for international arrivals.

Visiting UK nationals have to undergo mandatory quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a measure the Indian government said was in response to similar restrictions imposed by the UK on Indian citizens.

India England Commonwealth Games Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

Comments

1000 characters

India withdraw hockey teams from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Prices of POL products likely to increase

Read more stories