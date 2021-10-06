10 more uplift schemes worth Rs7,825.14m approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved ten development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs7,825.14 million. These schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 here on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included dualization of Lahore Jaranwala Faisalabad Jhang Bhakkar road from Ayub Chowk to Ali Abad Bye Pass, reconstruction of road from Phalia to Dinga, length 25.25Km, district Mandi Bahauddin, at the cost of Rs776.944 million; rehabilitation of carpeted road from Malakwal to Sat Sira Chowk Mandi Bahauddin, length 30Km, District Mandi Bahauddin, at the cost of Rs650 million; construction of flyover at Rajjar Railway Crossing Sarai Alamgir District Gujrat at the cost of Rs999.379 million; rehabilitation of road from Narowal to Zafarwal length 25Km in District Narowal, at the cost of Rs1,139.674 million; improvement of road from Kalowal Mor Ahmad Nagar to Sial Mor Tehsil Lalian, District Chiniot, at the cost of Rs450.950 million; widening of carpet road from Hafizabad to Sukheke Mandi, length 29.24Km Hafizabad, at the cost of Rs704.775 million; widening of road form Chowki Sukheke to Cheemi Mohallah Jalalpur Bhattian, length 23.25Km, District Hafizabad, at the cost of Rs982.691 million; improvement of different roads in UCs 01 to 24, length 93.25Km, Tehsil Gojra, District TT Singh, at the cost of Rs820 million are included in the list of approved development projects.

