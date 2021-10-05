ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
US stocks open higher, rebounding somewhat

  • S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,319.05, while Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 14,343.01
AFP 05 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, rebounding somewhat from the prior session's losses, as investors weighed worries about rising interest rates and unsettled Washington policy questions.

Anxiety about inflation has been sharpened by strengthening energy prices and a rise in interest rates on US Treasury bonds.

Also on the list of worries: The threat of a US government default as lawmakers in Congress debate lifting the debt limit.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 34,125.50, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,319.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 14,343.01.

US stocks fall amid inflation worries, Capitol Hill fog

The Commerce Department reported the US trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July.

Among individual companies, PepsiCo climbed 0.6 percent as it lifted its full-year forecast following better-than-expected profits.

Facebook gained 0.9 percent, recovering a bit of the prior day's losses when it was hit with major outages across its platforms.

But the social media company will be under scrutiny later Tuesday when a former employee and whistleblower testifies before a congressional committee over accusations that the company has put profit about public wellbeing.

US stocks open higher, rebounding somewhat

