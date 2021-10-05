ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index leads mixed markets with 14-year high

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index finished 0.8% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 2.2%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 1.8%, reaching its highest since Dec. 17, 2019
Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Stock markets in the Gulf region ended mixed on Tuesday, though the Saudi bourse rose to its highest in nearly 14 years on the back of stronger oil prices.

"The cautious atmosphere among investors has pushed the GCC stock markets in different directions. The economic slowdown and the strong inflation remain the main points of concern," said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index finished 0.8% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 2.2%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 1.8%, reaching its highest since Dec. 17, 2019.

Aramco will complete its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil output expansion project by 2027 to bring its total production to 13 million bpd, its CEO said on Monday.

Brent crude oil futures hit a fresh three-year high, after the OPEC+ group of producers decided to stick to its planned output rises rather pumping even more.

Major Gulf bourses end mixed as global recovery concerns weigh

Energy index in the kingdom was up 1.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Elsewhere, ADNOC Drilling slid 4.4%, ending two sessions of gains. It had surged over 28% in its debut on Sunday following a $1.1 billion initial public offering, the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector continued to expand in September as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East trade and tourism hub was strong, although job creation slowed, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index dropped 1%, weighed down by a 3.9% decline in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.3% fall in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications.

The market remained weighed down by concerns around the global economic slowdown and its impact on the economic activity in the Emirates. The main index could fall further tracking soft performance globally before finding a floor, added Makarem.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, with Mesaieed Petrochemical advancing 1.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 3.9% rise in Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 11,556

ABU DHABI eased 0.1% to 7,689

DUBAI dropped 1% to 2,783

QATAR added 0.1% to 11,521

EGYPT up 0.1% to 10,432

BAHRAIN down 0.3% to 1,704

OMAN gained 0.1% to 3,948

KUWAIT lost 0.1% to 7,488

Stock markets Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai's main share index Brent crude oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi index leads mixed markets with 14-year high

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

Pakistan owes peace, stability to the selfless devotion of army officers: COAS

Some girls return to high school in Afghan province

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

Oil strikes new peaks, boosting European equities

KSE-100 down 0.84% as commodity prices weigh in on sentiment

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

Read more stories