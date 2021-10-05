Oil strikes new peaks, boosting European equities

LONDON: World oil prices surged Tuesday to new multi-year peaks, extending a bullish run one day after OPEC+ refrained from boosting output any further.

The news handed a boost to European stock markets and energy majors, but stoked inflationary fears in Asia, dealers said.

European benchmark London Brent North Sea oil jumped to a new three-year peak at $82.36 per barrel.

New York crude zoomed to a fresh seven-year pinnacle at $78.56.

OPEC and other major producers opted Monday against increasing output by more than previously agreed -- despite tightening supplies and rising demand.

The OPEC+ grouping decided to stick with their planned increase next month in oil production of 400,000 barrels.

"OPEC+ gave oil bulls a red rag to bid up futures contracts as it stuck to the planned increase," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"It's not that demand is suddenly forecast to improve -- it's more that OPEC+ is keeping such a tight grip on supply."

Runaway oil prices fuel higher inflation but boost the profits and revenues of energy giants.

In London, BP shares jumped 1.3 percent to 348.90 pence and Royal Dutch Shell's 'B' shares gained 1.1 percent to £16.88.

Oil prices surge higher as equities unfazed

In Paris, France's Total rallied 1.3 percent to 42.65 euros.

"OPEC's decision not to lift production volumes gave oil prices a lift into Tuesday, helping the FTSE 100 to solid gains as index heavyweights BP and Shell gushed higher," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"This followed a tech-led sell-off in the US overnight as investors turned away from the likes of Apple, Amazon and, perhaps most notably, Facebook which had a pretty terrible day on Monday" following a major outage.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, most Asian markets fell following a Wall Street slump as surging oil prices also put further upward pressure on inflation.

Sentiment was also dented as an ongoing standoff in Washington over raising the country's borrowing limit fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default.

Investors were nervously monitoring developments in the crisis surrounding troubled property giant China Evergrande, which has raised warnings about contagion in the world's number two economy and possibly beyond.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.2 percent at $82.32 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $78.54

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,061.13 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 15,097.63

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 6,532.65

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,031.54

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.2 percent at 27,822.12 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 24,104.15 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 34,002.92 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1597 from $1.1621 at 2100 GMT on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3615 from $1.3610

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.18 pence from 85.38 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.16 yen from 110.93 yen