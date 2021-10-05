ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Mushtaq Ghumman 05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The members of Imran Khan's Cabinet whose names are mentioned in the Pandora Papers are likely to be quizzed at a scheduled meeting of Federal Cabinet on Tuesday (today).

At least three Federal Ministers, i.e., Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who is already facing NAB investigations and Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahai, the scion of Speaker Punjab Assembly, Pervaiz Elahi, are expected to face some questions in the Cabinet meeting.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that Prime Minister Imran Khan will share his vision with the Cabinet about fighting corruption, with a warning that he would not tolerate corruption and a thorough investigation will be initiated on those whose names have been mentioned on the Pandora Papers to reach conclusion.

It is; however, not clear if he would refer to retired officers or their families whose names were mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

Pandora Papers: All those named will be answerable, says Fawad

According to sources, the Cabinet is also expected to consider amendment in the Act of Parliament to retain incumbent Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal till the appointment of a new Chairman, as the Ministry of Law and Justice is giving final touches to its proposals, which will first be shared with the Prime Minister.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will brief the Cabinet on E-machines and I-voting for Overseas Pakistanis.

The issues like import of wheat, sugar and urea will also be placed before the Cabinet as the ECC has already accorded approval of these items.

Different Ministries will also submit their proposals for approval of the Cabinet including appointments in different organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Federal Cabinet Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Imran Khan Shaukat Tarin Pandora Papers Chaudhry Moonis Elahai

Comments

1000 characters

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Oil settles above $81

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Hydrogen needs $1.2trn for zero emissions goal: IEA

Read more stories