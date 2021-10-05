Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

ISLAMABAD: The members of Imran Khan's Cabinet whose names are mentioned in the Pandora Papers are likely to be quizzed at a scheduled meeting of Federal Cabinet on Tuesday (today).

At least three Federal Ministers, i.e., Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who is already facing NAB investigations and Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahai, the scion of Speaker Punjab Assembly, Pervaiz Elahi, are expected to face some questions in the Cabinet meeting.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that Prime Minister Imran Khan will share his vision with the Cabinet about fighting corruption, with a warning that he would not tolerate corruption and a thorough investigation will be initiated on those whose names have been mentioned on the Pandora Papers to reach conclusion.

It is; however, not clear if he would refer to retired officers or their families whose names were mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

Pandora Papers: All those named will be answerable, says Fawad

According to sources, the Cabinet is also expected to consider amendment in the Act of Parliament to retain incumbent Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal till the appointment of a new Chairman, as the Ministry of Law and Justice is giving final touches to its proposals, which will first be shared with the Prime Minister.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will brief the Cabinet on E-machines and I-voting for Overseas Pakistanis.

The issues like import of wheat, sugar and urea will also be placed before the Cabinet as the ECC has already accorded approval of these items.

Different Ministries will also submit their proposals for approval of the Cabinet including appointments in different organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021