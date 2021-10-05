KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 4, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 New Hellas Disc. PNSC 01-10-2021 Crude Oil OP-2 Magic Disc. Alpine Marine 02-10-2021 Victoria Mogas Services OP-3 Dubai Disc. PNSC 03-10-2021 Beauty Crude Oil B-2 Al Disc. Wilhelsmens 02-10-2021 Mahboobah Chemical Ship Services B-10/B-11 Parmassos Disc. Sea Care 28-09-2021 Wheat Pakistan B-11/B-12 Aggelos B Disc Wheat Asia Marine 23-09-2021 B-14/B-15 Common Disc. WMA Ship 24-09-2021 Horizon DAP care Services B-14/B-13 Christina Disc. Legend Ocean General Shipping Cargo & Logistic 29-09-2021 B-16/B-17 Falmouth Disc. Bulk Shipping 20-09-2021 Bay Wheat & Trading ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-24/B-25 Gold Disc. Asia Trade 02-10-2021 River Sugar and Trans B-25 Shorthron Disc. Sea Trade 03-10-2021 Express Cattles Shipping B-26/B-27 Bernadette Disc. Load Ocean Sea 01-10-2021 Container Shipping B-29/B-30 Diyala Disc. X-press 03-10-2021 Load Feeders Container Shipping Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-3 Yantian Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 03-10-2021 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Yantian Express 04-10-2021 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Kota Naluri 04-10-2021 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Mol Growth 04-10-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Jabal Almisht 04-10-2021 D/55000 Wheat WMA Ship Care Services Ever Dainty 05-10-2021 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Talassa 05-10-2021 D/L Container Rehmat Shipping Prosperity 05-10-2021 D/45000 WMA Ship For All Fertilizer Care Services Adventure 05-10-2021 D/30000 Wilhelsmens Sugar Ship Services Annita 05-10-2021 L/27000 Ocean Services Cement M.T Karachi 05-10-2021 D/74000 PNSC Crude Oil ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Amagi Galaxy 04-10-2021 Tanker - Merry Star 04-10-2021 Container Ship - Global Effort 04-10-2021 General Cargo - Cape Fortius 04-10-2021 Container Ship - Hyundai Colombo 04-10-2021 Container Ship - Ym Excellence 04-10-2021 Container Ship - Thorswind 04-10-2021 Container Ship - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021