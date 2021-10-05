Markets
Shipping Intelligence
05 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 4, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 New Hellas Disc. PNSC 01-10-2021
Crude Oil
OP-2 Magic Disc. Alpine Marine 02-10-2021
Victoria Mogas Services
OP-3 Dubai Disc. PNSC 03-10-2021
Beauty Crude Oil
B-2 Al Disc. Wilhelsmens 02-10-2021
Mahboobah Chemical Ship Services
B-10/B-11 Parmassos Disc. Sea Care 28-09-2021
Wheat Pakistan
B-11/B-12 Aggelos B Disc Wheat Asia Marine 23-09-2021
B-14/B-15 Common Disc. WMA Ship 24-09-2021
Horizon DAP care Services
B-14/B-13 Christina Disc. Legend
Ocean General Shipping
Cargo & Logistic 29-09-2021
B-16/B-17 Falmouth Disc. Bulk Shipping 20-09-2021
Bay Wheat & Trading
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24/B-25 Gold Disc. Asia Trade 02-10-2021
River Sugar and Trans
B-25 Shorthron Disc. Sea Trade 03-10-2021
Express Cattles Shipping
B-26/B-27 Bernadette Disc. Load Ocean Sea 01-10-2021
Container Shipping
B-29/B-30 Diyala Disc. X-press 03-10-2021
Load Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3 Yantian Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 03-10-2021
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Yantian Express 04-10-2021 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Kota Naluri 04-10-2021 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Mol Growth 04-10-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express
Jabal Almisht 04-10-2021 D/55000 Wheat WMA Ship
Care Services
Ever Dainty 05-10-2021 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Talassa 05-10-2021 D/L Container Rehmat Shipping
Prosperity 05-10-2021 D/45000 WMA Ship
For All Fertilizer Care Services
Adventure 05-10-2021 D/30000 Wilhelsmens
Sugar Ship Services
Annita 05-10-2021 L/27000 Ocean Services
Cement
M.T Karachi 05-10-2021 D/74000 PNSC
Crude Oil
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Amagi Galaxy 04-10-2021 Tanker -
Merry Star 04-10-2021 Container Ship -
Global Effort 04-10-2021 General Cargo -
Cape Fortius 04-10-2021 Container Ship -
Hyundai
Colombo 04-10-2021 Container Ship -
Ym Excellence 04-10-2021 Container Ship -
Thorswind 04-10-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.