ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 4, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              New Hellas     Disc.          PNSC               01-10-2021
                                 Crude Oil
OP-2              Magic          Disc.          Alpine Marine      02-10-2021
                  Victoria       Mogas          Services
OP-3              Dubai          Disc.          PNSC               03-10-2021
                  Beauty         Crude Oil
B-2               Al             Disc.          Wilhelsmens        02-10-2021
                  Mahboobah      Chemical       Ship Services
B-10/B-11         Parmassos      Disc.          Sea Care           28-09-2021
                                 Wheat          Pakistan
B-11/B-12         Aggelos B      Disc Wheat     Asia Marine        23-09-2021
B-14/B-15         Common         Disc.          WMA Ship           24-09-2021
                  Horizon        DAP            care Services
B-14/B-13         Christina      Disc.          Legend
                  Ocean          General        Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistic         29-09-2021
B-16/B-17         Falmouth       Disc.          Bulk Shipping      20-09-2021
                  Bay            Wheat          & Trading
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24/B-25         Gold           Disc.          Asia Trade         02-10-2021
                  River          Sugar          and Trans
B-25              Shorthron      Disc.          Sea Trade          03-10-2021
                  Express        Cattles        Shipping
B-26/B-27         Bernadette     Disc. Load     Ocean Sea          01-10-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
B-29/B-30         Diyala         Disc.          X-press            03-10-2021
                                 Load           Feeders
                                 Container      Shipping Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3           Yantian        Disc. Load     Hapag Lloyd        03-10-2021
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Yantian Express   04-10-2021     Disc. Load                       Hapag Lloyd
                                 Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Kota Naluri       04-10-2021     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Mol Growth        04-10-2021     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                      Express
Jabal Almisht     04-10-2021     D/55000 Wheat                       WMA Ship
                                                                Care Services
Ever Dainty       05-10-2021     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Talassa           05-10-2021     D/L Container                 Rehmat Shipping
Prosperity        05-10-2021     D/45000                             WMA Ship
For All                          Fertilizer                     Care Services
Adventure         05-10-2021     D/30000                          Wilhelsmens
                                 Sugar                          Ship Services
Annita            05-10-2021     L/27000                       Ocean Services
                                 Cement
M.T Karachi       05-10-2021     D/74000                                 PNSC
                                 Crude Oil
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Amagi Galaxy      04-10-2021     Tanker                                     -
Merry Star        04-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Global Effort     04-10-2021     General Cargo                              -
Cape Fortius      04-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai
Colombo           04-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Ym Excellence     04-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Thorswind         04-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shipping Intelligence

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Oil settles above $81

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Hydrogen needs $1.2trn for zero emissions goal: IEA

Read more stories