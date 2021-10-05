Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
05 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 4, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 7.20 7.70
2-Week 7.25 7.75
1-Month 7.28 7.78
3-Month 7.52 7.77
6-Month 7.90 8.15
9-Month 8.22 8.72
1-Year 8.47 8.97
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
