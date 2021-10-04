ANL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.34%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
FCCL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.91%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 133.81 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.91%)
PACE 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.15%)
TELE 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.2%)
TRG 164.40 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.81%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
WTL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
BR100 4,725 Increased By ▲ 18.19 (0.39%)
BR30 22,815 Increased By ▲ 253.26 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,958 Increased By ▲ 86.23 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,648 Increased By ▲ 40.12 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Abu Dhabi's Etihad seeks to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Monday it planned to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew as travel demand rebounds with the easing of international border restrictions and it increases operations.

The state-owned carrier would host recruitment days in ten cities from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22 including in Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Beirut and Milan, it said.

Qantas extends Emirates alliance for another five years till 2028

"The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult, however there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand," Head of Crew Performance and Support Jihad Matta said in a statement.

