ANL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.57%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.38%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.5%)
TELE 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 161.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.88%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -127.85 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,538 Decreased By ▼ -69.94 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares reverse early gains ahead of new government formation

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed early gains on Monday as caution ahead of the formation of a new government and lingering worries over the China Evergrande debt crisis outweighed positive sentiment stemming from a strong Wall Street finish last week.

The Nikkei share average lost 1.14% to 28,441.89 by 0206 GMT, with technology and shipping stocks leading the decline. Earlier in the session, it rose as much as 1.16% after five straight sessions of losses. The broader Topix fell 0.72% to 1,972.09.

"The market started falling as soon as it hit its highest level for the session. This is a typical move when selling pressure is strong," said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

"The market is facing a triple pain now, with signs of Chinese economic slowdown and the US budget issues. Also, we cannot expect similar monetary policies from Japan's new cabinet as we had under the Abenomics."

The Evergrande debt crisis continued to cast doubt over China's economic growth, while the fate of the Biden Administration's flagship spending bills is not clear yet.

Japan's incoming prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to formally take office on Monday and so far, he has failed to impress investors, market participants said.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron dragged down the Nikkei the most, with a 3.21% drop. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 2.52% and robot maker Fanuc lost 3.91%.

Shippers tumbled 8.24%, with Kawasaki Kisen losing 8.59%.

Department store operators rose after Japan lifted its COVID-19 emergency measures last week, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings climbing 4.55%, J.Front Retailing gaining 4.39% and Takashimaya up 3.86%.

Airlines jumped 2.49%.

Japanese shares China Evergrande

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares reverse early gains ahead of new government formation

PTI govt to launch its 'mega' socio-economic programme today

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

PM says govt to probe all those named in 'papers'

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Cabinet to direct Nepra to reconsider its KE decision

Taliban hold victory rally; five killed in blast

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU

Read more stories