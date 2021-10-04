Widespread rains likely in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center on Sunday forecast that widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm with scattered heavy/ very heavy falls are expected in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhail, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Naseerabad, Mand, Lehri, Suhbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, torrential rains may generate urban flash flooding in the above-mentioned districts. Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.