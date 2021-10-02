ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Afghan pavilion at Dubai world fair stays shut

Reuters 02 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Hours after the world expo fair opened in Dubai on Friday, Afghanistan's pavilion remained closed to visitors in a sign of the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers.

Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month fair that was awarded to Dubai eight years ago and faced a year-long delay to the start due to the pandemic.

