'Women empowerment is a must to achieve UN-SDGs'

HYDERABAD: UNESCO Pakistan Country Ditector, Patricia McPhillips has said that in order to achieve UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), women empowerment is a prerequisite in all human development indicators.

Heading a UNESCO delegation, Patricia McPhillips visited Thar Coal Block II on Thursday and visited Thar Foundation projects in general and women empowerment initiatives in particular.

The delegation visited Mining, Power Plant projects, TF Hospital, New Senhri Dars Resettlement Village, Biosaline Agriculture Pilot Projects including, Thar Million Tree Program. The delegation also met with Women Dump truck Drivers, Women workers at 5MW Solar Power Plant, Women RO Plant Operators and different Thar Foundation schools.

While commenting after the visit, Ms Patricia was of the view that she has seldom seen such women empowerment and inclusive corporate social responsibility projects across the world.

She praised vision of Engro Energy Limited and Thar Foundation for creating such spaces for women, which she declared is a real women empowerment. She spent time with women workers in all projects to understand how their lives have been transformed with such empowerment.

She admired TF for adopting SDGs approach to implement CSR program. Ms. Patricia said during her visit to Tharparkar, she understand the inclusive development model which supporting the local community and moving there development process forward.

"The community women are fully integrated in the inclusive development process which is a must to achieve primary SDGs," she said.

She concluded with the note that local people who lived for centuries, still live together in harmony and its really educative and great to see that the TF initiatives are encouraging further social cohesion and harmony, which will ultimately take them to substantive and sustainable progress forward.

