ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
ASL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.48%)
FFBL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.02%)
GGL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.27%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.66%)
KAPCO 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.07%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
PAEL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.43%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 160.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.57%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 98.31 (2.14%)
BR30 22,606 Increased By ▲ 573.78 (2.6%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 642.36 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,603 Increased By ▲ 234.87 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Theegala leads depleted Sanderson Farms Championship

AFP 01 Oct 2021

MIAMI: Sahith Theegala fired an eight-under-par 64 to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from California opened with three straight birdies and never looked back in a bogey-free opening round.

Theegala reached the turn at five under and then added three more birdies on the back nine, including a birdie on the last to take a one-shot lead at the Jackson Country Club.

Nick Watney and Harold Varner III were a shot behind after opening with seven-under-par 65s.

Three players -- Canada's Roger Sloan, South Korea's Kim Si-woo and Kurt Kitayama of the United States were tied for fourth on six under.

This week's tournament is taking place with a depleted field, with most of the stars involved in last week's Ryder Cup opting to skip the event.

Spain's defending champion Sergio Garcia, the only player in the field who played the Ryder Cup last week, opened with a two-under-par 70 to finish the day tied for 50th.

Garcia was disappointed after struggling to generate low-scoring momentum over a round that included two birdies and 16 pars.

"A little bit sweet and sour, I guess," is how Garcia summed up his round. "Very happy about not making bogeys, obviously that's always a very positive thing, first round of the season bogey-free, very proud of that.

"But at the same time I feel like I drove the ball quite well and didn't take advantage of it.

"Didn't hit my irons badly, but I just didn't hit them close enough and I was always pretty much all day in that 15 to 25 foot range and hit some really good putts that looked like they were going to go in, and didn't."

California Mississippi Harold Varner Sahith Theegala PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship

Comments

1000 characters

Theegala leads depleted Sanderson Farms Championship

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

Read more stories