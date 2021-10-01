ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2400
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2400
Indus                              2450
Bajwa                              2425
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2500
United                             2500
Abdullah Textile                   2550
Indus                              2550
Bajwa                              2520
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2600
Suriya Tex                         2550
United                             2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2600
Nadeem Textile                     2500
Indus Dyeing                       2600
Abdullah Textile                   2500
Lucky Cotton                       2500
22/1.
Bajwa                              2600
United                             2550
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2650
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2750
Amin Text                          2750
Shadman Cotton                     2700
Diamond Int'l                      2700
Lucky Cotton                       2700
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2850
Al-Karam                           2850
Jubilee Spinning                   2800
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2850
Lucky Cotton                       2800
Diamond Intl                       2800
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2850
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2750
Amin                               2750
Indus Dyeing                       2800
Bajwa                              2750
Nadeem Textile                     2750
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3650
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4100
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2900
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3100
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4400
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4500
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1800
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1700
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1950
---------------------------------------
COTTON YARN RATE NOT AVALIABLE
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            191.00
Rupali                           180.00
Imported                         230.00
75/36/0
Imported                         185.00
Local                            156.00
Rupali                           150.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         190.00
Local                            166.00
Rupali                           160.00
100/36/0
Imported                         168.00
Local                            149.00
Rupali                           144.00
100/48/INT
Local                            153.50
Rupali                               NA
Imported                         175.00
150/48/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            135.00
Rupali                           130.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         165.00
Local                            139.00
Rupali                           135.00
300/96/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            136.00
Rupali                           130.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         165.00
Local                            139.00
Rupali                           135.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         175.00
Local                            146.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            148.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         190.00
Local                            166.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         210.00
Local                            166.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported                         200.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         170.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         175.00
Local                            184.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         170.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         150.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         146.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    170.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     173.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        179.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        184.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               196.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     184.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     206.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    219.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    235.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 208.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                280.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                208.00
30/S
Kcetex                           222.00
Prima                            222.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
40/S
Kcetex                           253.00
Prima                            250.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     153.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     158.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     161.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     164.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     177.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     181.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           205.00
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
IFL                              207.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       227.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            202.00
IFL (52 48)                      231.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    236.00
Zainab (Combed)                  238.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            230.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 248.00
Zainab (Combed)                  250.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      240.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          265.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  262.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            250.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 276.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            284.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           299.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             220.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             225.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             235.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             250.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     260.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       225.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  225.00
I.C.I. Bright                    228.00
Rupali 1.D                       227.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  225.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               225.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      227.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             228.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          229.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 30.09.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

