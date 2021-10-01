Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2400
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2400
Indus 2450
Bajwa 2425
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2500
United 2500
Abdullah Textile 2550
Indus 2550
Bajwa 2520
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2600
Suriya Tex 2550
United 2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2600
Nadeem Textile 2500
Indus Dyeing 2600
Abdullah Textile 2500
Lucky Cotton 2500
22/1.
Bajwa 2600
United 2550
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2650
26/1.
AL-Karam 2750
Amin Text 2750
Shadman Cotton 2700
Diamond Int'l 2700
Lucky Cotton 2700
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2750
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2850
Al-Karam 2850
Jubilee Spinning 2800
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2850
Lucky Cotton 2800
Diamond Intl 2800
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2850
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2750
Amin 2750
Indus Dyeing 2800
Bajwa 2750
Nadeem Textile 2750
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3650
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4100
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2900
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3100
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4400
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4500
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1800
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1700
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1950
---------------------------------------
COTTON YARN RATE NOT AVALIABLE
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 191.00
Rupali 180.00
Imported 230.00
75/36/0
Imported 185.00
Local 156.00
Rupali 150.00
75/36/Him
Imported 190.00
Local 166.00
Rupali 160.00
100/36/0
Imported 168.00
Local 149.00
Rupali 144.00
100/48/INT
Local 153.50
Rupali NA
Imported 175.00
150/48/0
Imported 162.00
Local 135.00
Rupali 130.00
150/48/Him
Imported 165.00
Local 139.00
Rupali 135.00
300/96/0
Imported 162.00
Local 136.00
Rupali 130.00
300/96/Him
Imported 165.00
Local 139.00
Rupali 135.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 175.00
Local 146.00
150/144/Him
Imported 175.00
Local 148.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 190.00
Local 166.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 210.00
Local 166.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported 200.00
75/72/SD
Imported 170.00
50/36/BR
Imported 175.00
Local 184.00
100/36/BR
Imported 170.00
150/48/BR
Imported 150.00
300/96/BR
Imported 146.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 170.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 173.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 179.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 184.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 184.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 206.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 219.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 235.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 208.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 280.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 208.00
30/S
Kcetex 222.00
Prima 222.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
40/S
Kcetex 253.00
Prima 250.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 153.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 158.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 161.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 164.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 177.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 181.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 205.00
A. A. Cotton 210.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 215.00
IFL 207.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 227.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00
IFL (52 48) 231.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 236.00
Zainab (Combed) 238.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 248.00
Zainab (Combed) 250.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 240.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 265.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 262.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 276.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 284.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 299.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 260.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 270.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 225.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 225.00
I.C.I. Bright 228.00
Rupali 1.D 227.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 225.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 225.00
Ibrahim 1.D 227.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 228.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 229.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 30.09.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
