Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2400 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2400 Indus 2450 Bajwa 2425 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2500 United 2500 Abdullah Textile 2550 Indus 2550 Bajwa 2520 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2600 Suriya Tex 2550 United 2500 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2600 Nadeem Textile 2500 Indus Dyeing 2600 Abdullah Textile 2500 Lucky Cotton 2500 22/1. Bajwa 2600 United 2550 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2650 26/1. AL-Karam 2750 Amin Text 2750 Shadman Cotton 2700 Diamond Int'l 2700 Lucky Cotton 2700 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2750 30/1. Amin Tex. 2850 Al-Karam 2850 Jubilee Spinning 2800 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2850 Lucky Cotton 2800 Diamond Intl 2800 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2850 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3600 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3900 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3800 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2750 Amin 2750 Indus Dyeing 2800 Bajwa 2750 Nadeem Textile 2750 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3650 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4100 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2900 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3100 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4400 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4500 CHEES CONES 10/1. Kasim Tex 1800 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1700 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1950 --------------------------------------- COTTON YARN RATE NOT AVALIABLE --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 191.00 Rupali 180.00 Imported 230.00 75/36/0 Imported 185.00 Local 156.00 Rupali 150.00 75/36/Him Imported 190.00 Local 166.00 Rupali 160.00 100/36/0 Imported 168.00 Local 149.00 Rupali 144.00 100/48/INT Local 153.50 Rupali NA Imported 175.00 150/48/0 Imported 162.00 Local 135.00 Rupali 130.00 150/48/Him Imported 165.00 Local 139.00 Rupali 135.00 300/96/0 Imported 162.00 Local 136.00 Rupali 130.00 300/96/Him Imported 165.00 Local 139.00 Rupali 135.00 150/144/Sim Imported 175.00 Local 146.00 150/144/Him Imported 175.00 Local 148.00 75/72/Sim Imported 190.00 Local 166.00 75/144/Sim Imported 210.00 Local 166.00 FDY 50/24/SD Imported 200.00 75/72/SD Imported 170.00 50/36/BR Imported 175.00 Local 184.00 100/36/BR Imported 170.00 150/48/BR Imported 150.00 300/96/BR Imported 146.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 170.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 173.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 179.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 184.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 184.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 206.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 219.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 235.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 208.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 280.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 208.00 30/S Kcetex 222.00 Prima 222.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 40/S Kcetex 253.00 Prima 250.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 153.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 158.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 161.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 164.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 177.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 181.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 210.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 205.00 A. A. Cotton 210.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 215.00 IFL 207.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 227.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00 IFL (52 48) 231.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 236.00 Zainab (Combed) 238.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 248.00 Zainab (Combed) 250.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 240.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 265.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 262.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 276.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 284.00 45/1 PC Zainab 299.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 260.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 270.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 225.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 225.00 I.C.I. Bright 228.00 Rupali 1.D 227.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 225.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 225.00 Ibrahim 1.D 227.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 228.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 229.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 30.09.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

