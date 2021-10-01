KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 425,678,299 244,056,040 15,540,326,040 9,483,046,878 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,900,596,983 (3,426,903,252) (1,526,306,269) Local Individuals 9,598,983,024 (10,046,888,465) (447,905,441) Local Corporates 7,474,173,901 (5,499,962,191) 1,974,211,710 ===============================================================================

