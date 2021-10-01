Markets
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
425,678,299 244,056,040 15,540,326,040 9,483,046,878
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,900,596,983 (3,426,903,252) (1,526,306,269)
Local Individuals 9,598,983,024 (10,046,888,465) (447,905,441)
Local Corporates 7,474,173,901 (5,499,962,191) 1,974,211,710
===============================================================================
