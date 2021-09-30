ANL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.82%)
PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, directed to set targets for officers posted in Pakistani...
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 30 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to set targets for officers posted in Pakistani embassies and missions abroad to increase exports, saying the performance of these officers should be evaluated accordingly.

While chairing a meeting to increase exports on Wednesday, the premier stated that as the government has been providing every possible facility to the exporters, there is a need of diversification of exports with innovation of goods.

The premier said in order to increase the exports, diversification of exports and geographical focus should be given to the countries where there is a market for Pakistani products.

The PM said that attention should be paid to non-traditional products to increase the volume of exports.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Razzaq Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, and other senior officials.

LCCI tells govt how country's exports can get a big boost

Sources said that the meeting was held in the backdrop of increase in trade deficit and pressure on external account and consequent pressure on Pakistani rupee.

While presenting a comparative review, the Commerce Division stated that value-added exports increased by US$3.8 billion from 2015-18 to 2020-21, while during the same period exports of non-traditional products increased by US$2.7 billion.

The increase was possible due to the current government’s investor-friendly policy and incentives for exporters.

The meeting was informed that traditional textile products were being exported from Pakistan. However, steps are being taken to export non-traditional products including minerals, food products, fruit, information technology, ceramics, etc., to increase the volume of exports.

The prime minister said that the government was providing all possible facilities to the exporters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

