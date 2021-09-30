Previous recommendations: NA body concerned over non-implementation

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of its previous recommendations.

The parliamentary panel met under Acting Chairperson Shazia Marri, here on Wednesday.

On the implementation status of the recommendation of the previous meeting that due diligence on part of police was lacking in the incident of desecration of Hindu Mandir, that happened on 4 August 2021 in the area of Bhong, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan, the Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the response of the police and the administration and said that a more cohesive and concerted effort is needed to resolve the issue and rift created by miscreants.

In the case of senators Farhat Ullah Khan Babar and Afrasiab Khattak, the complaints made by them have not been addressed and taken care of by the Ministry of Interior, it was directed that the ministry should coordinate with the concerned departments and address the issue of alleged “kill list” mentioning the names of certain parliamentarians.

The Committee further asked the Ministry of Human Rights to coordinate with the Ministry of Interior for the addressal of issue of placing the name of MNA Mohsin Dawar on the ECL, and sought a report from the Home Department of Government of Balochistan for the unlawful arrest of an individual, Javed Achakzai.

The Committee adopted the report of the Sub-Committee, presented by Lal Chand, MNA/convener for the passage of the following bills from the National Assembly: “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); “The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); “The Juvenile Justice System, (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); “The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); and “The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021”(Government Bill).

The Committee constituted a Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Human Rights: “To look into the issue of violent attacks on transgender community across the country”.

The committee would comprise Shaista Pervaiz, (Convener) and Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Ghazala Saifi, and Mohsin Dawar as members.

Besides the Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, the meeting was attended by MNA’s Ghazala Saifi, Rukhsana Naveed, Lal Chand, Shaista Pervaiz, Mohsin Dawar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and senior joint secretaries from Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Interior and other senior officers of the relevant departments.

