ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Previous recommendations: NA body concerned over non-implementation

Recorder Report 30 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of its previous recommendations.

The parliamentary panel met under Acting Chairperson Shazia Marri, here on Wednesday.

On the implementation status of the recommendation of the previous meeting that due diligence on part of police was lacking in the incident of desecration of Hindu Mandir, that happened on 4 August 2021 in the area of Bhong, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan, the Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the response of the police and the administration and said that a more cohesive and concerted effort is needed to resolve the issue and rift created by miscreants.

In the case of senators Farhat Ullah Khan Babar and Afrasiab Khattak, the complaints made by them have not been addressed and taken care of by the Ministry of Interior, it was directed that the ministry should coordinate with the concerned departments and address the issue of alleged “kill list” mentioning the names of certain parliamentarians.

The Committee further asked the Ministry of Human Rights to coordinate with the Ministry of Interior for the addressal of issue of placing the name of MNA Mohsin Dawar on the ECL, and sought a report from the Home Department of Government of Balochistan for the unlawful arrest of an individual, Javed Achakzai.

The Committee adopted the report of the Sub-Committee, presented by Lal Chand, MNA/convener for the passage of the following bills from the National Assembly: “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); “The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); “The Juvenile Justice System, (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); “The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (Government Bill); and “The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021”(Government Bill).

The Committee constituted a Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Human Rights: “To look into the issue of violent attacks on transgender community across the country”.

The committee would comprise Shaista Pervaiz, (Convener) and Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Ghazala Saifi, and Mohsin Dawar as members.

Besides the Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, the meeting was attended by MNA’s Ghazala Saifi, Rukhsana Naveed, Lal Chand, Shaista Pervaiz, Mohsin Dawar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and senior joint secretaries from Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Interior and other senior officers of the relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Ministry of Human Rights Shazia Marri Farhat Ullah Khan Babar

Comments

Comments are closed.

Previous recommendations: NA body concerned over non-implementation

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Read more stories