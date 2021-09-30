ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 30 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
September 29, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        28-Sep-21      27-Sep-21      24-Sep-21      23-Sep-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.109436       0.109185       0.109048       0.109009
Euro                             0.825101       0.825125       0.825839       0.825578
Japanese yen                     0.006364       0.006366       0.006383              -
U.K. pound                        0.96104       0.966338       0.965088       0.964197
U.S. dollar                      0.706543       0.705356       0.704701       0.704719
Algerian dinar                   0.005165      0.0051588       0.005162       0.005159
Australian dollar                0.516483       0.513781        0.51422       0.510498
Botswana pula                     0.06267      0.0627767          0.063       0.063002
Brazilian real                   0.130358       0.131911       0.131895       0.133255
Brunei dollar                    0.521858       0.521597       0.522001       0.521396
Canadian dollar                  0.557211       0.558167       0.555758       0.556958
Chilean peso                     0.000888       0.000894       0.000895       0.000898
Colombian peso                   0.000184      0.0001835       0.000184       0.000184
Czech koruna                    0.0324227         0.0325       0.032564              -
Danish krone                     0.110961       0.110964       0.111057       0.111021
Indian rupee                     0.009577      0.0095763       0.009563       0.009559
Israeli New Shekel               0.220149        0.22015       0.220018              -
Korean won                       0.000601      0.0006002       0.000596       0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.34576         2.3426              -        2.34126
Malaysian ringgit                0.168908       0.168544       0.168548       0.168331
Mauritian rupee                   0.01653      0.0164963                      0.016486
Mexican peso                     0.034795      0.0350833       0.035039       0.035187
New Zealand dollar               0.494863       0.495372        0.49766       0.493162
Norwegian krone                  0.081677      0.0819752       0.081855       0.081854
Omani rial                              -              -              -              -
Peruvian sol                     0.171325       0.171161       0.171627       0.171506
Philippine peso                  0.013875      0.0139891        0.01399       0.014043
Polish zloty                     0.178664        0.17959       0.179459       0.179519
Qatari riyal                     0.194105       0.193779              -       0.193604
Russian ruble                    0.009744      0.0097075       0.009652        0.00969
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.188411       0.188095              -              -
Singapore dollar                 0.521858       0.521597       0.522001       0.521396
South African rand               0.046806       0.046816              -       0.048237
Swedish krona                    0.080976      0.0813747       0.081607       0.081309
Swiss franc                      0.761197       0.761477       0.763697       0.762229
Thai baht                        0.020983      0.0210982              -       0.021038
Trinidadian dollar               0.104527       0.104321              -       0.104007
U.A.E. dirham                    0.192387       0.192064              -       0.191891
Uruguayan peso                   0.016502       0.016522       0.016508       0.016544
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Read more stories