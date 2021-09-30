WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== September 29, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Sep-21 27-Sep-21 24-Sep-21 23-Sep-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109436 0.109185 0.109048 0.109009 Euro 0.825101 0.825125 0.825839 0.825578 Japanese yen 0.006364 0.006366 0.006383 - U.K. pound 0.96104 0.966338 0.965088 0.964197 U.S. dollar 0.706543 0.705356 0.704701 0.704719 Algerian dinar 0.005165 0.0051588 0.005162 0.005159 Australian dollar 0.516483 0.513781 0.51422 0.510498 Botswana pula 0.06267 0.0627767 0.063 0.063002 Brazilian real 0.130358 0.131911 0.131895 0.133255 Brunei dollar 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001 0.521396 Canadian dollar 0.557211 0.558167 0.555758 0.556958 Chilean peso 0.000888 0.000894 0.000895 0.000898 Colombian peso 0.000184 0.0001835 0.000184 0.000184 Czech koruna 0.0324227 0.0325 0.032564 - Danish krone 0.110961 0.110964 0.111057 0.111021 Indian rupee 0.009577 0.0095763 0.009563 0.009559 Israeli New Shekel 0.220149 0.22015 0.220018 - Korean won 0.000601 0.0006002 0.000596 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34576 2.3426 - 2.34126 Malaysian ringgit 0.168908 0.168544 0.168548 0.168331 Mauritian rupee 0.01653 0.0164963 0.016486 Mexican peso 0.034795 0.0350833 0.035039 0.035187 New Zealand dollar 0.494863 0.495372 0.49766 0.493162 Norwegian krone 0.081677 0.0819752 0.081855 0.081854 Omani rial - - - - Peruvian sol 0.171325 0.171161 0.171627 0.171506 Philippine peso 0.013875 0.0139891 0.01399 0.014043 Polish zloty 0.178664 0.17959 0.179459 0.179519 Qatari riyal 0.194105 0.193779 - 0.193604 Russian ruble 0.009744 0.0097075 0.009652 0.00969 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188411 0.188095 - - Singapore dollar 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001 0.521396 South African rand 0.046806 0.046816 - 0.048237 Swedish krona 0.080976 0.0813747 0.081607 0.081309 Swiss franc 0.761197 0.761477 0.763697 0.762229 Thai baht 0.020983 0.0210982 - 0.021038 Trinidadian dollar 0.104527 0.104321 - 0.104007 U.A.E. dirham 0.192387 0.192064 - 0.191891 Uruguayan peso 0.016502 0.016522 0.016508 0.016544 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

