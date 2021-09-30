WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
September 29, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 28-Sep-21 27-Sep-21 24-Sep-21 23-Sep-21
Chinese yuan 0.109436 0.109185 0.109048 0.109009
Euro 0.825101 0.825125 0.825839 0.825578
Japanese yen 0.006364 0.006366 0.006383 -
U.K. pound 0.96104 0.966338 0.965088 0.964197
U.S. dollar 0.706543 0.705356 0.704701 0.704719
Algerian dinar 0.005165 0.0051588 0.005162 0.005159
Australian dollar 0.516483 0.513781 0.51422 0.510498
Botswana pula 0.06267 0.0627767 0.063 0.063002
Brazilian real 0.130358 0.131911 0.131895 0.133255
Brunei dollar 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001 0.521396
Canadian dollar 0.557211 0.558167 0.555758 0.556958
Chilean peso 0.000888 0.000894 0.000895 0.000898
Colombian peso 0.000184 0.0001835 0.000184 0.000184
Czech koruna 0.0324227 0.0325 0.032564 -
Danish krone 0.110961 0.110964 0.111057 0.111021
Indian rupee 0.009577 0.0095763 0.009563 0.009559
Israeli New Shekel 0.220149 0.22015 0.220018 -
Korean won 0.000601 0.0006002 0.000596 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.34576 2.3426 - 2.34126
Malaysian ringgit 0.168908 0.168544 0.168548 0.168331
Mauritian rupee 0.01653 0.0164963 0.016486
Mexican peso 0.034795 0.0350833 0.035039 0.035187
New Zealand dollar 0.494863 0.495372 0.49766 0.493162
Norwegian krone 0.081677 0.0819752 0.081855 0.081854
Omani rial - - - -
Peruvian sol 0.171325 0.171161 0.171627 0.171506
Philippine peso 0.013875 0.0139891 0.01399 0.014043
Polish zloty 0.178664 0.17959 0.179459 0.179519
Qatari riyal 0.194105 0.193779 - 0.193604
Russian ruble 0.009744 0.0097075 0.009652 0.00969
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188411 0.188095 - -
Singapore dollar 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001 0.521396
South African rand 0.046806 0.046816 - 0.048237
Swedish krona 0.080976 0.0813747 0.081607 0.081309
Swiss franc 0.761197 0.761477 0.763697 0.762229
Thai baht 0.020983 0.0210982 - 0.021038
Trinidadian dollar 0.104527 0.104321 - 0.104007
U.A.E. dirham 0.192387 0.192064 - 0.191891
Uruguayan peso 0.016502 0.016522 0.016508 0.016544
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
