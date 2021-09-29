Sindh, Balochistan to receive heavy rains

KARACHI: Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive a fresh heavy rainy spell till October 03, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said that a strong monsoon system has entered into Sindh and will continue till October 02. However, rain, wind, thunderstorm is expected in parts of Balochistan from Wednesday (today) till Sunday.

The fresh weather system is likely to unleash rain, wind, and thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad till October 02. "Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and likely to continue during next few days," the Met said.

