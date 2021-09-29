KP to participate in Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will participate in the Dubai International Expo in the United Arab Emirates with the aim to attract maximum foreign investment to the province and to highlight the positive image of the province at the international level.

A meeting to discuss arrangements and preparations for participation in Dubai Expo was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Industry Humayun Khan, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority Kamran Afridi, Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Dawood and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Important proposed projects of the provincial government will be presented in the Expo to attract foreign investment for their execution. These projects will include tourism, agriculture, industry, minerals, and energy, infrastructure and information technology sector projects. In order to showcase the culture and local products of the province at the international level, items related to the cultural heritage and archeology of the province as well as local products will also be featured in the Expo.

The meeting was briefed about the arrangements of the provincial government for participating in Dubai Expo, proposed activities in the Expo and other related matters. It was informed that 192 countries including Pakistan would participate in the Expo and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would participate in this international expo in January next year. It was further informed that according to the initial tentative schedule, KP Pavilion will be set up in the Expo on 1st January, 2022, and various products of the province including leather, textile, handicraft, cottage and other products will be exhibited.

On 6th and 7th January 2022, Special Economic Zones Investment Conference on Rashkai Special Economic Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone, Chitral Economic Zone and the proposed Draban Special Economic Zone will be held. The Mines and Minerals Investment Conference will be held on 10th and 11th January coupled with an exhibition of gem stones. A conference on tourism, culture and archeology will also be held on January 14th and 15th focusing on the Integrated Tourism Zones.

Similarly, a conference is also scheduled on 18th & 19th January 2021, on the establishment of Crude Oil Refinery, LPG Storage, Bottling Plants and Power Projects, 22 MW Patrak Sheringal Hydropower Project, 47 MW Barikot Patrak Hydropower Project, 20 MW Gorband Khwar Hydro, 496 MW Curry Mushkoor Hydropower Project and 377 MW Gharit Sawer Hydropower Project.

The meeting was further informed that a conference on Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Swat Expressway, Dir Motorway, Buner Expressway will be held on 2nd January 2022 adding that exhibition will be held showcasing the initiatives under Billion Tree Tsunami project on 23rd January.

