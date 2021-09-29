Rasheed elected SITE president unopposed

KARACHI: Abdul Rasheed has been elected unopposed President of SITE Association of Industry, while Saud Mehmood Senior Vice President and Muhammad Kamran Arbi elected as Vice President for the year 2021-22 at the 57th Annual General Meeting held at the office of the Association. The newly elected office-bearers will assume charge of their offices from 1st of October, 2021.

Zubair Motiwala, Patron-in-Chief, SITE Association of Industry, Jawed Bilwani, M Tariq Yousuf, Majyd Aziz, Saleem Parekh, Zafar Ahmed Sheikh, Iqbal Arbi, Asad Nisar, Suleman Chawla, outgoing president Abdul Hadi, outgoing SVP Riazuddin and outgoing VP Abdul Kadir Bilwani and senior Members have congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and assured them of their full support & cooperation.

Newly-elected President Abdul Rasheed thanked the members for giving him the opportunity to serve their Association. In his speech, he assured to follow up and take care of matters in process till their completion and to make efforts to achieve the performance bars set by the outgoing President Abdul Hadi, SVP Riazuddin and VP Abdul Kadir Bilwani and thanked senior members for their support and guidance.

SAI chief expressed concern over SITE infrastructure and pledged to take up the matter on top priority basis. About SITE Self-Security System, he requested all members to contribute towards its expenses to keep the system running which is vital for industries of SITE area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021