PCB appoints Tania Mallick as Head of Women's Cricket

BR Web Desk 28 Sep 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed on Tuesday former national badminton champion Tania Mallick as the PCB’s Head of Women’s Cricket.

Tania, who replaces former cricketer and captain Urooj Mumtaz, will assume charge on October 1. Mumtaz had relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only.

Tania, a LUMS alumnae, has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88.

BOP for promotion of cricket

She has served as the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association, and is currently serving as a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions.

She has also worked in World Bank Women Development Projects besides a number of other multinational organizations.

