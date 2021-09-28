ANL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.52%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.81%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.61%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.92%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.23%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (11.64%)
MLCF 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.13%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.29%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.59%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.03%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 168.20 Increased By ▲ 8.72 (5.47%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.8%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 63.37 (1.36%)
BR30 22,973 Increased By ▲ 923.31 (4.19%)
KSE100 45,237 Increased By ▲ 419.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 17,813 Increased By ▲ 170.89 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Euro zone yields at highest since early July as central bank anxiety holds

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Euro zone bond yields rose to their highest since early July on Tuesday, tracking moves in US Treasuries, as markets continued to fret about when central banks might tighten monetary policy.

Bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic have been on the rise since US Federal Reserve policymakers last week projected policymakers are ready to raise rates in 2022 and that the bank is likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November.

On Tuesday, US 10-year Treasury yields jumped some 5 basis points and several other benchmark yields rose to their highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early trade. The moves also pulled euro zone bond yields, which are closely correlated to US Treasuries, higher.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose over 3 basis points to the highest since the start of July at -0.182%.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 4 bps, also to the highest since the start of July at 0.84%.

Other 10-year benchmark yields rose similarly.

"Central bank anxiety is keeping the pressure on bond markets which are struggling to defend key levels," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank.

Against that backdrop, close attention will be on European Central Bank policymakers speaking at the ECB's central bank forum, starting with ECB President Christine Lagarde at 1200 GMT.

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify at a congress hearing in the United States at 1400 GMT.

In the primary market, the Netherlands will raise up to 5 billion euros from the launch of a new bond due 2029 at auction.

