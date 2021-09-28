ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Rulers have no vision to fix economic, other issues: JI chief

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the rulers lacked vision to fix the economy and other problems of the country.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday, he said the PTI wasted three years of the nation and failed to put the country on track. "They [rulers] entered into the fourth year of their tenure and have nothing on their credit except claims and promises."

The prime minister, he said, must understand that the problems of the country would not resolve only by issuing statements. He said the prime minister made tall claims to take strict measures to end corruption after coming into power but the corruption was still there and accountability drives became a joke.

Similarly, he said it was irony that the government was doing legislation against the teachings of Islam but vowed to transform into a Madina State. What kind of Madina state the PTI government wanted to transform the country, he questioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

