ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National T-20 tournament: Central Punjab, KP fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing National T-20 tournament.

Central Punjab were three overs short in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were two overs short of their target in their match against Southern Punjab on Saturday.

Both teams were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences, a PCB spokesman, said.

Central Punjab captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the charge proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Aftab Gillani and accepted the sanction leveled by match referee Iqbal Sheikh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the charge proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Imran Jawed and accepted the sanction leveled by match referee Iqbal Sheikh.

In two separate incidents, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shaheen Shah and Southern Punjab's Azam Khan have been fined 40 per cent and 25 per cent of their match-fees, respectively for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during their teams matches against Southern Punjab and Balochistan, respectively in the National T20 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Both players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: "Showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during a Match."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Babar Azam PCB Pindi Cricket Stadium Ahmed Shahab

Comments

Comments are closed.

National T-20 tournament: Central Punjab, KP fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai expo: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Financing under e-pass book system: Govt seeks amendments to loans law

Miraj Gul made NTC MD

Read more stories