KP govt has initiated up-gradation programme for health centres: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that an up-gradation programme for health centres has been initiated throughout the province. Under the scheme the infrastructure of all health facilities from basic health units (BHUs) upto District Headquarters (DHQs) will be up-graded from all aspects.

In a message on Twitter here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had given the up-gradation programme of the primary healthcare system in the province eight month ago. He said that the implementation of the programme in BHUs has started bearing positive results. He has also shared the pictures of development works in some BHUs and said that the average of patients in the OPDs of these health facilities has increased from 25% to 62% patients per day.

Similarly, he said the availability of medicines in these health centres has increased from 39% to 90%. These positive results are not limited to only one or two health centres rather one hospital after the other is registering improvement. He said that staff is given better environment and services. He said that though much more steps are required, but still the basic health system of the province will become a precedent for other provinces.

The provincial minister said that our bureaucratic system has kept decision making related matters of the up-gradation of health centres to them. However, he said now Primay Healthcare Committees headed by Incharge Medical Officers have been empowered and BHUs are being released an average of Rs.0.8 million in head of operational fund.

The step, he said that will not only help resolve problems with immediate effect rather will also help in provision of better health facilities. The programme, he said is not limited to Peshawar rather over 1000 health centres in the province will be up-graded from all aspects.

