Development in Balochistan: Construction of highways to usher in new era: Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the construction and expansion of highways will not only usher in a new era of economic development in remote areas of Balochistan but also pave the way for economic development in the entire region through CPEC.

He said that the progress and prosperity of Balochistan province is the development of Pakistan adding that "If Balochistan will be prosperous then Pakistan will be prosperous".

According to statement issued here, Murad said Prime Minister Imran Khan not only promised the development and prosperity of the backward and deprived areas but also took practical steps for it. He said in comparison to the rulers of the past, Prime Minister paid special attention to the development of Balochistan and the problems of its people and from time to time expressed his special interest in the resolution of problems of Balochistan and its people. He said that previous regimes had claimed that they built roads in the past but ignored the province due to less numbers of seats in Balochistan. "We have always strived hard to put Balochistan on a path to a prosperous, peaceful and developed province where the people should have equal access to health, education, clean drinking water, employment and business facilities", he said.

Murad Saeed said that this was not just our claim, nor was it a dream, but over the past three years, we have begun to move in the right direction to put these initiatives practically with positive results. He said the people of the province were also witnessing these changes themselves.

Murad Saeed said previous governments in Balochistan only issued tenders for projects but practically no work was done and seen on the ground. "PTI government not only approved the Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but also initiated with Zhob-Kichlak project", he said. The minister said construction work of Hushab-Awaran 146 km highway was in full swing which was being carried out 20% faster than its scheduled time.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Quetta Western Bypass and Dera Murad Jamali Bypass this year. The Video of Quetta Western Bypass project has been released and work on Dera Murad Jamali Bypass is underway. Murad said that work is in full swing on Ziarat- Mor Kach Harnai 165 km highway, 198 km Basima and Khuzdar Highway. He said that Khuzdar Highway will also be completed in December this year. He said these projects were inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan last year.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the Jalju Bella project next week. He said that Karachi-Chaman-Quetta Khuzdar project one section procurement phase has been completed while advertisement has been issued for another section of 330 km, adding that both these sections will be completed under BOT. He said that the total length of this road is 796 km.

The minister said that these road projects will reduce distances in Balochistan province, adding it will also boost the tourism industry and make easy for crops to reach the market on time. He said that these projects of development and prosperity will also restore connectivity to other parts of the country. He said that these projects provided thousands of people with direct or indirect employment opportunities.