PFC to participate in Dubai Expo

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to ensure active participation in Dubai Expo commencing from October 1 to display world-class hand crafted vast range of Pakistani furniture.

Talking to a delegation of furniture exporters led by the Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq Kamboh here on Sunday, the PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Dubai Expo would not only attract international buyers and investors but also help explore foreign markets for Pakistani furniture.