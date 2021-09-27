NCJP holds ceremony on 'International Day of Peace'

ISLAMABAD: National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) conducted a special ceremony held here on Sunday to mark the "International Day of Peace". The slogan of peace was raised by lighting candles by the participants. The participants emphasized on the harmony of international religions. People of all faiths prayed according to their own religion and belief, which is a great example of interfaith harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Archbishop Rawalpindi Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad said that at present the whole world and especially our country Pakistan is in a dire need of peace and only through peace prosperity and development can be possible. "In this way, our beloved homeland can become the cradle of love," he said, urging people of all faiths to respect other religions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Farzana Bari, a human rights activist, lauded the efforts of the National Commission which include people of almost all major religions living in Pakistan, to provide equal resources to all human beings for peace.

Newly elected Senator Gardeep Singh also lauded the efforts of the commission and called for unity among people of all faiths. In such way Pakistan can move forward better.

Human rights activist Zulqarnain Asghar stressed the need to change the way society is divided, saying that an individual belongs to any religion but his blood color is the same.

Participants cut the cake on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, emphasizing the need to promote interfaith harmony, while the people from different faiths, civil society and from all walks of life were present on the occasion. Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, Diocesan Coordinator, National Institute of peace and Justice, performed the duties of director at such beautiful and memorable event.