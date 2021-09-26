ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,566
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,238,668
1,78024hr
3.98% positivity
Sindh
455,065
Punjab
428,394
Balochistan
32,849
Islamabad
105,021
KPK
173,023
India end Australian women's 26-match ODI winning streak

Reuters 26 Sep 2021

Australian women's world record 26-match winning streak in one-day internationals came to an end after India pulled off their highest-ever run chase to defeat Meg Lanning's team by two wickets in the third ODI on Sunday.

India held their nerve to win with three balls to spare after half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia helped them chase a target of 265 in Mackay.

The 38-year-old Jhulan Goswami also starred for India, picking up three wickets before clinching the victory with a boundary in the final over.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said the hosts failed to take their chances in the important moments.

"Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat, so they deserved to win," Lanning said.

Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney steered Australia to a formidable total but a number of missed catches and run-outs meant they failed to defend the target, limping to their first defeat since October 2017.

India skipper Mithali Raj praised her team's batting effort, which also saw a late cameo from Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.

Verma's teenage India dream goes on with debut Test fifties

"We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India, in India, so now, we are the ones who broke that streak," she added.

"It's good to have some depth in the batting order."

After winning the first two of the three ODIs, Australia lead 4-2 on points in the multi-format series.

The two teams will next play a day-night test in Gold Coast beginning on September 30 before ending the series with three Twenty20 internationals starting on October 7.

