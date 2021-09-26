ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,566
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,238,668
1,78024hr
3.98% positivity
Sindh
455,065
Punjab
428,394
Balochistan
32,849
Islamabad
105,021
KPK
173,023
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli operation kills four Palestinians in West Bank

AFP 26 Sep 2021

JERUSALEM: An Israeli operation in the West Bank sparked fierce gun battles at multiple locations Sunday, killing four Palestinians, Israel's army and Palestinian official sources said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed a total of four deaths from Israeli gunfire, including one in Burqin near Jenin and three more in Bedu near Jerusalem.

Israel recaptures last two Palestinian 'jailbreak fugitives'

Israeli army spokesman Amnon Scheffler gave the same toll to AFP, adding that the fatalities were all Hamas fighters killed during a joint Israeli operation to apprehend "terrorists".

Hamas confirmed its fighters had clashed with Israeli forces near Jerusalem and Jenin.

Jerusalem Hamas Israeli operation Bedu kill four Palestinians Jenin Amnon Scheffler

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli operation kills four Palestinians in West Bank

Modi irked by PM’s plea for world support to Taliban

644 amendments in laws, procedures, rules in the offing

FBR lifts GST on import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan

PM to perform groundbreaking of KCR project tomorrow

Karachi likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds from Monday, predicts PMD

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m income tax returns so far

FM Qureshi in UK after concluding New York visit

Social media campaign highlights colorful Afghan clothing to protest Taliban dress code

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

Read more stories