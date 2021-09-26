Israeli operation kills four Palestinians in West Bank

JERUSALEM: An Israeli operation in the West Bank sparked fierce gun battles at multiple locations Sunday, killing four Palestinians, Israel's army and Palestinian official sources said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed a total of four deaths from Israeli gunfire, including one in Burqin near Jenin and three more in Bedu near Jerusalem.

Israel recaptures last two Palestinian 'jailbreak fugitives'

Israeli army spokesman Amnon Scheffler gave the same toll to AFP, adding that the fatalities were all Hamas fighters killed during a joint Israeli operation to apprehend "terrorists".

Hamas confirmed its fighters had clashed with Israeli forces near Jerusalem and Jenin.